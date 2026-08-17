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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
The group that launched a controversial “public Christian school” last year could soon dissolve. A critical vote will take place at the District 49 school board meeting tonight. Get the details in our lead story today.
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A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
The end could be near for the Colorado education group that opened ‘public Christian school’
The state education chief cited legal violations and misspent state money in a letter to the Monument-based education co-op Thursday.
35% of Summer EBT money went unspent by Colorado families last year, data shows
Summer EBT provides $120 per child in grocery money. But 35% of eligible Colorado families didn’t redeem it last year, state data shows.
Denver school board hires outside law firm to represent it in superintendent contract, employment matters
The board voted Thursday to hire the firm Holland & Knight. The firm was recruited after there was no response to a request for proposals.
Around Chalkbeat
NYC’s unexplained test score swings prompt experts to question reading results
Experts say New York’s sharp swings in elementary reading scores are unusual and deserve scrutiny after last year’s gains reversed.
Why a Philly district report on the success of its summer programs includes ‘imperfect data points’
District officials say their summer learning programs aim to help kids in the classroom over the long term. Mayor Cherelle Parker and others have touted their academic benefits.
New York loses millions in sex ed money after uptick in teen pregnancies
The Trump administration has canceled teen pregnancy prevention grants for three New York organizations as it shifts to boosting an abstinence-based approach to sex ed.
What We’re Reading
An ‘influencer’ degree? Colleges bet on content creator major as critics question its value, AP via Denver Post (Paywall)
Students tend to eat the foods placed before them, according to a new study by CU Anschutz researchers and others, CPR
As rapidly aging Colorado confronts social isolation, DU students join nationwide effort to bridge the gap, Colorado Sun