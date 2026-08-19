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Senior Reporter Ann Schimke reports the school board in School District 49 unanimously approved the dissolution of ERBOCES. The move comes after growing scrutiny by state education officials.

Also, I have a story about a national report that calls for states, including Colorado, to implement policies that authors say would help help dual-enrolled high school students.

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