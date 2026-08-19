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Good morning.
Senior Reporter Ann Schimke reports the school board in School District 49 unanimously approved the dissolution of ERBOCES. The move comes after growing scrutiny by state education officials.
Also, I have a story about a national report that calls for states, including Colorado, to implement policies that authors say would help help dual-enrolled high school students.
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Local News
Controversial group that opened ‘Colorado’s first public Christian school’ will close after 13 years
After state crackdown and misgivings by a key member, Education reEnvisioned BOCES will soon close and its online schools will move to a new authorizer.
As more Colorado students take college-level classes, a report says it’s time to make improvements
What’s next for Colorado dual and concurrent enrollment programs? A new report suggests how programs can improve student outcomes
Around Chalkbeat
Arizona court kills voucher ballot measure, leaving a national school choice debate unresolved
The Arizona Supreme Court effectively blocked a ballot measure that would have added income limits and oversight to the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts.
Philadelphia’s state test scores are delayed this year
Students are returning to classrooms on Aug. 24, but Philadelphia teachers still don’t have last year’s state test results. The delay could complicate school selection this fall.
NYC teachers were promised $8,500 bonuses for large class sizes. The details are murky.
NYC teachers could receive up to $8,500 for oversized classes, but weeks before school starts, it’s still unclear who will qualify for the extra pay.
What We’re Reading
Move-in days bring about 6,000 students to CSU campus, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)
Early childhood tax district seeks members for new advisory board, Glenwood Springs Post Independent