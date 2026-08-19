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Senior Reporter Ann Schimke reports the school board in School District 49 unanimously approved the dissolution of ERBOCES. The move comes after growing scrutiny by state education officials.

Also, I have a story about a national report that calls for states, including Colorado, to implement policies that authors say would help help dual-enrolled high school students.

Also, we’re running a back-to-school membership campaign to invite readers who value Chalkbeat’s reporting. If our journalism helps you understand what’s happening in schools and why it matters, consider becoming a member today so our reporters can do this work all year long. Support Chalkbeat.

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Local News

Controversial group that opened ‘Colorado’s first public Christian school’ will close after 13 years

Controversial group that opened ‘Colorado’s first public Christian school’ will close after 13 years

After state crackdown and misgivings by a key member, Education reEnvisioned BOCES will soon close and its online schools will move to a new authorizer.

As more Colorado students take college-level classes, a report says it’s time to make improvements

As more Colorado students take college-level classes, a report says it’s time to make improvements

What’s next for Colorado dual and concurrent enrollment programs? A new report suggests how programs can improve student outcomes

Around Chalkbeat

Arizona court kills voucher ballot measure, leaving a national school choice debate unresolved

Arizona court kills voucher ballot measure, leaving a national school choice debate unresolved

The Arizona Supreme Court effectively blocked a ballot measure that would have added income limits and oversight to the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts.

Philadelphia’s state test scores are delayed this year

Philadelphia’s state test scores are delayed this year

Students are returning to classrooms on Aug. 24, but Philadelphia teachers still don’t have last year’s state test results. The delay could complicate school selection this fall.

NYC teachers were promised $8,500 bonuses for large class sizes. The details are murky.

NYC teachers were promised $8,500 bonuses for large class sizes. The details are murky.

NYC teachers could receive up to $8,500 for oversized classes, but weeks before school starts, it’s still unclear who will qualify for the extra pay.

What We’re Reading

Move-in days bring about 6,000 students to CSU campus, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)

Early childhood tax district seeks members for new advisory board, Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Welcome back! D-20 back-to-school week features excitement, nerves, and more, KOAA News5

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