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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Two high-profile conservative law firms are now helping to defend Colorado’s Elizabeth School District in a book banning lawsuit. Senior reporter Ann Schimke has the details in today’s top story.

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Local News

2 conservative law firms join defense team in Elizabeth school district’s book ban lawsuit

2 conservative law firms join defense team in Elizabeth school district’s book ban lawsuit

Lawyers from the Heritage Foundation and Alliance Defending Freedom have joined the Elizabeth School District’s defense team in a case alleging library book removals violated students’ free speech rights.

Around Chalkbeat

70 years after Brown, schools remain separate by race and class. One advocate says integration still matters.

70 years after Brown, schools remain separate by race and class. One advocate says integration still matters.

Brown’s Promise cofounder Ary Amerikaner makes the case that integrated schools improve opportunity and democracy.

A new Memphis group is pushing for school reform via state takeover. Who are they?

A new Memphis group is pushing for school reform via state takeover. Who are they?

Together4Students is joining a roster of local advocacy groups training people to advocate for Memphis school reform.

What We’re Reading

The college-age population is expected to decline. Here’s how CU Boulder is preparing, Boulder Daily Camera (Paywall)

Colorado's top middle schoolers head to compete in the National Civics Bee State Finals, 9News

Opinion: If done right, new Colorado legislation will help reimagine state’s workforce preparation, Colorado Sun (Opinion)

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