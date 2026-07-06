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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
A conservative law firm has sued Denver Public Schools, alleging that the district’s voter map was “drawn with illegal racial intent.” Read more below.
And senior reporter Ann Schimke has a story about the fate of three schools that were authorized by a group that Colorado lawmakers are trying to rein in.
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Local News
Conservative law firm sues Denver Public Schools over its school board voting map
The Virginia-based Public Interest Legal Foundation alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday that Denver Public Schools’ voting map was ‘drawn with illegal racial intent.’
Here’s what happened to 3 Colorado schools when state lawmakers reined in a controversial education group
After a recent law change aimed at a controversial education group, three Colorado schools had to find a new authorizer or close their doors.
Around Chalkbeat
This Decatur Central teacher’s marketing class helped launch rebranded district logos
Decatur Township Schools enlisted students in Jessica Sandvold’s marketing classes to help rebrand district logos, giving them real-world experience working with a client. Here’s how Sandvold built the project into her curriculum.
What We’re Reading
Cherry Creek spent $65K on investigation but invoices remain secret, records show, Colorado Politics (Paywall)
The most popular kid slang in classrooms — from the annoying to the concerning, Education Week (Paywall)