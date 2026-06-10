Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

And there is still time to register for our Ideas event tomorrow . Ideas Editor Matt Barnum will be talking with Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Indiana Education Secretary Katie Jenner about whether President Donald Trump is really returning education to the states and what, exactly, that means. RSVP here .

Hello from the national desk, it’s Erica and Lily. We watched a three-hour congressional hearing to bring you today’s story — please send us espresso. Stick around for the drama at that hearing, details around a new push for play-based learning, and perhaps a tip on how to make fake cigars for graduation photos (or maybe a reason not to do that).

Students, families, and educators rely on Chalkbeat. Help keep this work free for everyone.

The Big Story

House Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg in April. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Since the start of the second Trump administration, the federal government has targeted school districts with progressive approaches to transgender inclusion and racial equity with investigations and threats of funding cuts.

On Wednesday, congressional Republicans picked up that fight in a lengthy hearing before the House Education and Workforce Committee. Chairman Tim Walberg convened the hearing under the title “Breaking Trust” and said too many schools have excluded parents and injected politics that distract from the core mission of schools.

Called to testify were San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Maria Su, Loudoun County Superintendent Aaron Spence in Virginia, and Chicago Public Schools CEO Macquline King, who had to be subpoenaed.

The superintendents readily agreed that parents play an important role in education and all said they allow parents to opt out of lessons they disagree with. A touchier subject was when to notify parents that a child is considering socially transitioning at school, for example by using a different name or pronouns.

The superintendents said they follow the law — but in one tense exchange about bathroom access, Missouri Rep. Robert Onder and Loudoun County’s Spence argued over what the law really says. Onder leaned on the Trump administration’s legally untested interpretation of Title IX, while Spence leaned on the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

The superintendents said their policies are not really about politics but about ensuring students feel safe and supported and ready to learn at school.

“We're in education because we care about students, and part of that means ensuring an environment where all students can reach their full potential,” Spence said.

Democrats, in turn, noted that the superintendents had the support of their school boards and many community members.