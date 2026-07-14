In the wake of New York’s decision to legalize cannabis products, schools across the city have seen a surge in student marijuana use. Now, state officials are hoping a new set of educational resources will help young people and trusted adults navigate a confusing landscape and combat myths about the drug. Read more in today’s top story .

Also in today’s roundup, the City Council is gearing up to vote this week on a bill that would give paraprofessionals a $10,000 payment to offset their low salaries. But even if approved by city lawmakers, it’s possible the payments won’t pass legal muster. Plus, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has previously supported legislation to boost paraprofessional pay, signaled that such changes should happen through the collective bargaining process instead.