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Good morning! Alex here with Chalkbeat New York.
In the wake of New York’s decision to legalize cannabis products, schools across the city have seen a surge in student marijuana use. Now, state officials are hoping a new set of educational resources will help young people and trusted adults navigate a confusing landscape and combat myths about the drug. Read more in today’s top story.
Also in today’s roundup, the City Council is gearing up to vote this week on a bill that would give paraprofessionals a $10,000 payment to offset their low salaries. But even if approved by city lawmakers, it’s possible the payments won’t pass legal muster. Plus, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has previously supported legislation to boost paraprofessional pay, signaled that such changes should happen through the collective bargaining process instead.
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Local News
New campaign aims to dispel cannabis myths for NY teens after legalization
The education campaign “Cannabis Honestly” is meant to cut through pervasive myths and help adults start difficult conversations with young people about cannabis.
Can they do that? Council sets vote on $10K perk for paraprofessionals
The mayor and the Council speaker say they both support boosting the pay of Education Department paraprofessionals, but the current effort might violate state law.
Around Chalkbeat
Parental rights and student gender transitions will be civil rights priorities: top DOJ official
The Trump administration has used student privacy laws to go after schools’ gender transition policies. Now the Justice Department will be playing a larger role in enforcement.
CPS lays off 162 employees as it works to close budget deficit for 2026-27 school year
The district is trying to close a $700 million-plus deficit ahead of the 2026-27 school year.
What We’re Reading
Mayor Mamdani casts doubt on $244M NYC Council plan to bolster pay of school paraprofessionals, Daily News
NYC public schools continue to let students down — even years after being identified as failures, New York Post (Opinion)