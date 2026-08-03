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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Low-income students in Colorado will soon be eligible for short-term job training through an expansion of Pell Grants. Reporter Jason Gonzales has all the details.
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Local News
Colorado will select training programs for new Pell initiative. But data shows a ‘mixed bag’ in outcomes.
Coloradans will know as soon as mid-August which state training programs are eligible for Workforce Pell money. Data shows selecting these will come with many considerations.
Around Chalkbeat
Trump’s moves to break up Education Department generate new bipartisan resistance in Senate
The bill blocking moves like putting HHS in charge of special education oversight shows President Trump doesn’t have the votes to abolish the Education Department.
Chicago’s school board rescinded many layoffs with uncertain money. What’s next?
District leaders are warning that school may not start on time. But the situation is more complicated than that.
Inside the NYC courtroom where detained children face deportation without attorneys
Around 20,000 unaccompanied minors nationwide are set to lose legal services when the federal government ends a contract Friday. One NYC immigration court shows us what that will look like.
What We’re Reading
Denver school board member seeks new meeting to discuss — and possibly take action on — Alex Marrero’s employment, Denver Post, (Paywall)
Sheridan parents push to recall school board 3 months after Colorado's longest recent education strike, Denver 7
This school was Priscilla Chan’s bold education experiment. It just closed. Wall Street Journal (Paywall)