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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Most Colorado universities are not rushing to answer an Aug. 3 letter from U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. In it, she asked college officials about their approach to free speech, protests, admissions, and more. Reporter Jason Gonzales has all the details.
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A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
Trump administration higher education letter: Most Colorado universities have yet to decide response
The Trump administration sent an Aug. 3 questionnaire to universities about how they will approach campus protests, admissions, grade inflation, AI, and more.
Around Chalkbeat
The problem with an AI tutor: Students don’t want to use it
A study of Khanmigo backs up Sal Khan’s concern that simply giving students access to an AI tutor may not change how they learn.
56% of Michigan teachers are thinking about leaving in five years, poll says
The Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative commissioned a poll showing 56% of teachers might leave within five years.
Should Tennessee fully fund special education pre-K programs?
Special education pre-K students have been left out of the Tennessee K-12 funding formula despite a costly burden on public schools.
What We’re Reading
Boulder Valley proposes closing 4 elementary schools, Denver Post (Paywall)
Jeffco schools promised voters oversight. Here's their plan, Golden Transcript
It’s One of Our Greatest and Most Controversial Novels. How Should It Be Taught? The New York Times Magazine
How the No. 2 pencil became a uniquely American school supply staple, The Associated Press