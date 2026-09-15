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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Teachers and other public school employees can now get help with down payments and closing costs when they buy their first homes. It’s part of a new state program called Schools to Home. Get the details here.
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Local News
Colorado educators can get homebuying help through new state program
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
Colorado has 6th-lowest rate of kindergarteners vaccinated against measles, Denver Post (Paywall)
Inside the $440 million collapse of Guidepost Montessori, New York Times