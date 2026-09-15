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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Teachers and other public school employees can now get help with down payments and closing costs when they buy their first homes. It’s part of a new state program called Schools to Home. Get the details here.

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Local News

Colorado educators can get homebuying help through new state program

Colorado educators can get homebuying help through new state program

The Schools to Home program helps public school employees with down payment and closing costs. The median home price in Colorado is about $550,000.

Around Chalkbeat

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Fights and weapons confiscations are down in Philly schools. The safety chief aims to continue the trend.

Fights and weapons confiscations are down in Philly schools. The safety chief aims to continue the trend.

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‘In a purgatory period’: NY takes next step in graduation overhaul, leaving unanswered questions

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What We’re Reading

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