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Happy Election Day! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Next spring, Colorado students in grades 3 through 8 will spend 45 to 90 minutes less taking state tests. The move is a response to concerns from parents, teachers, and lawmakers that the tests were too burdensome. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar has the details.

We also have the latest on Governor Jared Polis’ budget proposal from Reporter Jason Gonzales.

Last, if you need an assist as you fill out your ballot, we have voter guides available on Proposition NN, Amendment 87, Proposition 134, the State Board of Education candidates, CU Board of Regents candidates, and school district ballot measures in Denver and Jeffco.

If you'd like to share a news tip or a story idea, please reach out to us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Gov. Jared Polis releases his final budget, but education funding calculations could change

Gov. Jared Polis releases his final budget, but education funding calculations could change

Colorado voters will decide on a new governor and numerous ballot measures on Tuesday. The outcome will determine education funding in the 2027-28 fiscal year.
Colorado students will spend less time taking state math and science tests in 2027

Colorado students will spend less time taking state math and science tests in 2027

In response to concerns that state tests are too burdensome, Colorado officials announced they will shorten the testing time after data showed that most students finish early.

Around Chalkbeat

Education looms large for the next governor. How will Benson or James address funding?

Education looms large for the next governor. How will Benson or James address funding?

Michigan students have fallen behind on reading and math, making education — including how schools are funded — a pivotal issue in the governor’s race.

What We’re Reading

The fight over flavored tobacco comes to Aurora, as community leaders push for action, CPR

LGBTQ+ rights vs. religious liberty: Why Colorado is 'ground zero', USA Today

One AI tutor engaged middle schoolers. Another backfired with college students, Hechinger Report

With House likely to flip, Democrats look to stop Education Dept. dismantling, The 74

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