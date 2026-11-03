Happy Election Day! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Next spring, Colorado students in grades 3 through 8 will spend 45 to 90 minutes less taking state tests. The move is a response to concerns from parents, teachers, and lawmakers that the tests were too burdensome. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar has the details.
We also have the latest on Governor Jared Polis’ budget proposal from Reporter Jason Gonzales.
Last, if you need an assist as you fill out your ballot, we have voter guides available on Proposition NN, Amendment 87, Proposition 134, the State Board of Education candidates, CU Board of Regents candidates, and school district ballot measures in Denver and Jeffco.
If you'd like to share a news tip or a story idea, please reach out to us at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
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