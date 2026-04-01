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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Three candidates who weren’t selected to fill a vacant seat on the Pueblo 70 school board filed a lawsuit against the board Monday, alleging open meetings violations stretching back to last summer. Read the story here.
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Local News
In wake of ‘public Christian school’ controversy, Pueblo 70 school board sued over open meetings violations
Three school board candidates who were passed over for a vacant Pueblo 70 school board seat filed a lawsuit alleging open meetings violations.
Child care aid for low-income Colorado families to last through June at least, state officials say
The state has enough funding to operate the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program at least through June, according to a recent update.
Around Chalkbeat
Dylan’s return: NYC’s first public school student detained by ICE returns to school after 10 months
Dylan became the public face of an aggressive new phase in Trump’s mass deportation campaign. His school never stopped trying to bring him back.
Detroit students to be able to ride city buses for free starting Wednesday
The Detroit City Council approved an initiative that will provide free city bus passes to Detroit students ages 5 to 19.
Indianapolis Public Education Corporation members announced by Mayor Hogsett
Indiana lawmakers created the new board to oversee certain operations of public schools in Indiana, and to create a new accountability system for district and charter schools.
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