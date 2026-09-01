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Welcome to September! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

The state’s color-coded ratings for schools and districts are out. Check out Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar’s story to see if your school earned green — the highest rating. (But remember, these are just preliminary results and some ratings may change later this fall.)

If you'd like to share a news tip or a story idea, please reach out to us at [email protected].

A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.

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Local News

Fewer Colorado schools are on the state’s watchlist for low performance, according to new ratings

Fewer Colorado schools are on the state’s watchlist for low performance, according to new ratings

Preliminary ratings released Monday show nearly two-thirds of Colorado schools earned a top rating, and the number of schools on the state accountability clock decreased.

Four Denver schools are safe from closure under a new district policy because they boosted their ratings

Four Denver schools are safe from closure under a new district policy because they boosted their ratings

Because they boosted their state ratings, John F. Kennedy High, Oakland Elementary, Rocky Mountain Prep Noel, and Academy 360 are not at risk of closure under a new Denver policy.

Around Chalkbeat

As federal immigration arrests rise in New Jersey, teachers share strategies to help students

As federal immigration arrests rise in New Jersey, teachers share strategies to help students

To help students from immigrant backgrounds, teachers are discussing immigration enforcement, leaning on classroom routines, and incorporating the issue into lessons.

Philadelphia’s school selection process postponed to October

Philadelphia’s school selection process postponed to October

The district pushed the start of school selection from Sept. 8 to Oct. 5 as it waits for Pennsylvania to release official PSSA and Keystone results.

What We’re Reading

Colorado gov. announces 'governor for a day' competition for 7th & 8th graders, Denver 7

Bear spotted outside Northern Colorado school ready to head back to class, CBS News

More kids are learning to read on AI-generated text. What are the pros and cons? Education Week

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