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Welcome to September! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
The state’s color-coded ratings for schools and districts are out. Check out Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar’s story to see if your school earned green — the highest rating. (But remember, these are just preliminary results and some ratings may change later this fall.)
If you'd like to share a news tip or a story idea, please reach out to us at [email protected].
A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
Fewer Colorado schools are on the state’s watchlist for low performance, according to new ratings
Preliminary ratings released Monday show nearly two-thirds of Colorado schools earned a top rating, and the number of schools on the state accountability clock decreased.
Four Denver schools are safe from closure under a new district policy because they boosted their ratings
Because they boosted their state ratings, John F. Kennedy High, Oakland Elementary, Rocky Mountain Prep Noel, and Academy 360 are not at risk of closure under a new Denver policy.
Around Chalkbeat
As federal immigration arrests rise in New Jersey, teachers share strategies to help students
To help students from immigrant backgrounds, teachers are discussing immigration enforcement, leaning on classroom routines, and incorporating the issue into lessons.
Philadelphia’s school selection process postponed to October
The district pushed the start of school selection from Sept. 8 to Oct. 5 as it waits for Pennsylvania to release official PSSA and Keystone results.