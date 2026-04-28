Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
As part of a regular five-year review, Colorado lawmakers are making incremental updates to state’s higher education funding formula. The idea is to drive more money to colleges based on how well they educate students. Reporter Jason Gonzales has the story.
If you'd like to share a news tip or a story idea, please reach out to us at [email protected].
Local News
Colorado’s higher education funding formula rewrite takes another shot at putting a focus on students
Colorado’s current formula prioritizes funding stability, according to some higher ed leaders. Writers of the new proposed formula hope changes will prioritize school performance.
Denver school board adds a school to the district’s last remaining innovation zone
In adding Willow to the Luminary Learning Network innovation zone, the board rejected Superintendent Alex Marrero’s argument that doing so would increase school segregation.
Around Chalkbeat
What is your child learning at school? NYC launches new tool to track literacy lessons
NYC’s new curriculum finder tool reveals what students are learning in language arts classes by school and grade level. Officials say it is a work in progress.
NYC pulls contentious proposals to open AI-themed high school, close Upper West Side middle schools
Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels is withdrawing proposals to open “Next Gen” high school, close middle schools at P.S. 191 and the Manhattan School for Children, and relocate The Center School.
What We’re Reading
Limo, red carpet, packed house: Colorado Springs students premiere their film with glitz and glamour KOAA
Thumbnail image by Eli Imadali for Chalkbeat