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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

As part of a regular five-year review, Colorado lawmakers are making incremental updates to state’s higher education funding formula. The idea is to drive more money to colleges based on how well they educate students. Reporter Jason Gonzales has the story.

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Local News

Colorado’s higher education funding formula rewrite takes another shot at putting a focus on students

Colorado’s higher education funding formula rewrite takes another shot at putting a focus on students

Colorado’s current formula prioritizes funding stability, according to some higher ed leaders. Writers of the new proposed formula hope changes will prioritize school performance.

Denver school board adds a school to the district’s last remaining innovation zone

Denver school board adds a school to the district’s last remaining innovation zone

In adding Willow to the Luminary Learning Network innovation zone, the board rejected Superintendent Alex Marrero’s argument that doing so would increase school segregation.

Around Chalkbeat

What is your child learning at school? NYC launches new tool to track literacy lessons

What is your child learning at school? NYC launches new tool to track literacy lessons

NYC’s new curriculum finder tool reveals what students are learning in language arts classes by school and grade level. Officials say it is a work in progress.

NYC pulls contentious proposals to open AI-themed high school, close Upper West Side middle schools

NYC pulls contentious proposals to open AI-themed high school, close Upper West Side middle schools

Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels is withdrawing proposals to open “Next Gen” high school, close middle schools at P.S. 191 and the Manhattan School for Children, and relocate The Center School.

What We’re Reading

Colorado state lawmakers want to expand water quality testing program in schools Denver 7

Limo, red carpet, packed house: Colorado Springs students premiere their film with glitz and glamour KOAA

More Colorado kids are accessing therapies, but state cuts to Medicaid could change that CPR

Thumbnail image by Eli Imadali for Chalkbeat

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