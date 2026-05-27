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Senior Reporter Ann Schimke reports a Colorado elementary school has dropped its religious discrimination lawsuit against the state. The motion effectively dashes hopes the case would eventually be heard by the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court.
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Local News
Colorado’s ‘first public Christian school’ drops religious discrimination lawsuit against state
A lawyer for the school’s authorizer said recent legislative changes made the lawsuit moot.
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What We’re Reading
How can Colorado help kids facing mental health struggles? These teens have ideas for the next governor. The Colorado Sun
America’s tech-filled classrooms are facing a backlash against school-assigned devices, Associated Press
One Colorado speller advances to Scripps National Spelling Bee quarterfinals, the other eliminated, The Denver Post (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Rebecca Slezak for Chalkbeat