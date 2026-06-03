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The state’s “first public Christian school” was created at the behest of a conservative law firm to spark a lawsuit over the question of public funding for religious schools. Now, Senior Reporter Ann Schimke reports Riverstone Academy’s efforts “will be directed to winding up its operations and shutting down.”

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Local News

Colorado’s ‘first public Christian school’ closes permanently

Colorado’s ‘first public Christian school’ closes permanently

Riverstone Academy closed permanently after the last day of school this year because of changes to state law that make the school ineligible for public education funding.

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What We’re Reading

Superintendent ready to respond to 'unfounded' allegations raised by school board president, Montrose Press

Sheridan teachers union alleges district retaliated, fired employees after strike, The Denver Post (Paywall)

Jared Polis signs bill containing protections for Colorado kids with disabilities even as funding remains up in the air, Colorado Sun

Four years later, Colorado’s free school meals program is finally delivering money for cafeteria workers, Colorado Public Radio

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