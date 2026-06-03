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The state’s “first public Christian school” was created at the behest of a conservative law firm to spark a lawsuit over the question of public funding for religious schools. Now, Senior Reporter Ann Schimke reports Riverstone Academy’s efforts “will be directed to winding up its operations and shutting down.”
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Local News
Colorado’s ‘first public Christian school’ closes permanently
Riverstone Academy closed permanently after the last day of school this year because of changes to state law that make the school ineligible for public education funding.
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What We’re Reading
Superintendent ready to respond to 'unfounded' allegations raised by school board president, Montrose Press
Sheridan teachers union alleges district retaliated, fired employees after strike, The Denver Post (Paywall)
Jared Polis signs bill containing protections for Colorado kids with disabilities even as funding remains up in the air, Colorado Sun