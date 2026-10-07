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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Weiser has said he’s a “firm no” on the Trump administration’s tax-credit scholarship program. That’s part of the reason a loose coalition of public school supporters is hustling to take advantage of the program in Colorado. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar digs into the details.
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Local News
Colorado public school groups are jumping in on Trump-backed tax-credit scholarship program
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
Colorado Springs cheerleaders allege racial harassment at Douglas County private school football game, CBS News