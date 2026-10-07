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Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Weiser has said he’s a “firm no” on the Trump administration’s tax-credit scholarship program. That’s part of the reason a loose coalition of public school supporters is hustling to take advantage of the program in Colorado. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar digs into the details .

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

The public school groups are hustling to take advantage of the Trump-backed program in part because they hope to prove its worth to Colorado’s next governor.

Economist Elizabeth Setren explains new findings showing large college and earnings gains for students admitted to Boston’s Metco program.

Federal civil rights officials are scrutinizing several school districts, including NYC and Jefferson County in Colorado. They say they’re cracking down on “pass the trash” policies.

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The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom

Every student brings to the classroom different background knowledge and learning needs. Modern research suggests that multimodal instruction — combining modalities and learning experiences to support access and understanding — can reduce learning barriers, especially for students with disabilities and language-learning needs.