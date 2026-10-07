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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Weiser has said he’s a “firm no” on the Trump administration’s tax-credit scholarship program. That’s part of the reason a loose coalition of public school supporters is hustling to take advantage of the program in Colorado. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar digs into the details.

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Local News

Colorado public school groups are jumping in on Trump-backed tax-credit scholarship program

Colorado public school groups are jumping in on Trump-backed tax-credit scholarship program

The public school groups are hustling to take advantage of the Trump-backed program in part because they hope to prove its worth to Colorado’s next governor.

Around Chalkbeat

U.S. Department of Education investigating school districts’ handling of sexual misconduct claims

U.S. Department of Education investigating school districts’ handling of sexual misconduct claims

Federal civil rights officials are scrutinizing several school districts, including NYC and Jefferson County in Colorado. They say they’re cracking down on “pass the trash” policies.
What happened when Boston students were bused to suburban schools?

What happened when Boston students were bused to suburban schools?

Economist Elizabeth Setren explains new findings showing large college and earnings gains for students admitted to Boston’s Metco program.
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What We’re Reading

Meet the woman behind the Colorado ballot measures this year on transgender youth, Colorado Sun

Colorado Springs cheerleaders allege racial harassment at Douglas County private school football game, CBS News

How dilapidated are French schools and how bad is inequality in the education system?, The Guardian

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