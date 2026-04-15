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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Colorado has for years paid for some homeschooled students to take public school classes. But a new kind of homeschool enrichment programming that includes horseback riding lessons, soccer camps, and jiu jitsu classes is raising eyebrows at the state Capitol. Read more in today’s top story from senior reporter Ann Schimke.
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Local News
Colorado pays generously for homeschool enrichment. Funding cuts and stricter rules may be coming.
State lawmakers are planning legislation that would halve funding for many homeschool enrichment programs. New guardrails could be on the way, too.
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What We’re Reading
Colorado teachers are feeling a bit better about their jobs, according to survey, Colorado Public Radio
Thumbnail image by Ann Schimke/Chalkbeat