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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

In response to a host of concerns about a specialized school in Westminster, the state board that oversees so-called facility schools may tighten its rules. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar breaks down what the new rules could look like and when they would take effect.

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Local News

Colorado may tighten the rules for specialized facility schools serving students with intense needs

Colorado may tighten the rules for specialized facility schools serving students with intense needs

The proposed rule changes come as one of the state’s newest facility schools is under scrutiny for improperly restraining students.

Around Chalkbeat

Knicks ticker-tape parade is on a school day — and conflicts with Regents exams. Some families are angry.

Knicks ticker-tape parade is on a school day — and conflicts with Regents exams. Some families are angry.

New York’s ticker-tape celebration of the Knicks’ historic NBA championship win is causing outrage among some parents and students because it conflicts with school and Regents exams.

Why this Indianapolis-area district is changing the start and end times for school days

Why this Indianapolis-area district is changing the start and end times for school days

Changing the start and end times for the school day in Decatur Township has multiple benefits for students. But it also allows the district to save money at a time when schools are facing financial challenges.

What We’re Reading

Denver-area school districts look to job cuts, reserve funds and closures to fill budget holes, Denver Post (Paywall)

Colorado Springs expands childcare access with new Alice Bemis Taylor Center downtown, KKTV

How San Antonio Built One of America’s Most Ambitious Pre-K Programs, The 74

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