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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Colorado lawmakers took steps on Monday to dramatically curtail publicly funded home school enrichment programs and the Monument-based group fueling much of their recent growth. The lawmaker who introduced two amendments on the topic said the proposed changes will save tens of millions of dollars a year. Get the details here.
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Local News
In late push, Colorado lawmakers seek limits on homeschool enrichment and group fueling its growth
With Colorado’s legislative session set to end this week, lawmakers are pushing two amendments that would put new guardrails on homeschool enrichment and boards of cooperative educational services.
Regis University officials sound the alarm on Colorado budget that ‘punishes’ private college students
Colorado’s budget will cut student aid for private college and university students next year.
Around Chalkbeat
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Scarce oversight: State let Newark charter crisis flourish, staff say
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As Memphis schools takeover looms, city faces further voting power struggle
Tennessee lawmakers shattered the city of Memphis into three Congressional districts days before a Republican-backed school system takeover is set to be finalized.
What We’re Reading
Cherry Creek Schools official accused former board member of bullying, planning to interfere in audit, email says, Denver Post (Paywall)
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