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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

State lawmakers will dip into reserves and make cuts to Medicaid and health programs, but schools will escape deep reductions in next year’s budget. Reporter Jason Gonzales breaks down the details.

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Local News

Colorado lawmakers avoid big cuts to education in 2026-27 budget

Colorado lawmakers avoid big cuts to education in 2026-27 budget

The budget bill released on Monday includes increases for K-12 funding, while early childhood and higher education funding will mostly remain the same.

Around Chalkbeat

Chicago school board to vote on resolution urging Pritzker to reject public funds for private school

Chicago school board to vote on resolution urging Pritzker to reject public funds for private school

The school board is slated to vote on a resolution that denounces recent efforts by the Trump administration to expand private school access through public funds.

Meet the Philly kids fighting to keep their schools from closing

Meet the Philly kids fighting to keep their schools from closing

As the school board considers closing 18 schools, Philly students are organizing to stop the plan. They are questioning how officials make decisions about education in the city.

NYC’s homeless students struggle to get to school. Advocates want more funding, coordination.

NYC’s homeless students struggle to get to school. Advocates want more funding, coordination.

Advocates want more funding from the state and better coordination from city agencies to ensure NYC’s homeless students don’t fall behind.

What We’re Reading

Finding child care in Colorado is hard. Here’s your guide to make it easier. Colorado Sun

Schools reopen during educator strike at Colorado's Sheridan School District, CBS News

Youth drug use is down, but overdoses have risen. One town’s schools have a possible solution, Hechinger Report

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