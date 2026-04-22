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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
When Colorado lawmakers passed a law in 2015 allowing school districts to be held liable for school shootings, they intended to give both staff and students the opportunity to sue. But more than a decade later, it’s not clear whether the law applies to school staff. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar has the details.
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Local News
Colorado law that allows school shooting victims to sue may contain an unintended loophole
A judge recently ruled that a dean who was shot by a student can’t sue under Colorado’s Claire Davis School Safety Act, which intended for school staff to have that right.
Around Chalkbeat
2026 National Teacher of the Year wants to share the ‘playbook for the power that people can generate’
The Pennsylvania high school history teacher uses the Brown v. Board of Education ruling to teach students complexity and the under-discussed consequences of major events.
For children in poverty, the biggest resource gaps are outside of school
Researchers found the biggest gaps for low-income children beyond the classroom, in housing, health care, nutrition, child care, and other supports.
Tennessee Republicans push for significant last-minute ESA voucher expansion
If a majority approves the new language, it will mark the second time in two weeks that Republicans have bypassed the committee process to make significant last-minute changes to Tennessee’s voucher programs.
Will Memphis schools sue over the pending state takeover legislation?
Memphis-Shelby County board members could vote Tuesday night on whether to hire a lawyer to defend the district against state intervention.
What We’re Reading
School District 49 selects new board member, The Gazette (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Bret A. Sims