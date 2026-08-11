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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
In July, officials in a small Colorado district announced they would switch to the Bluebonnet elementary reading curriculum, which was developed by the state of Texas and includes Bible-based lessons. On Saturday, they sent a letter to district families saying they’ll remove or modify lessons with religious content. Read more in our top story.
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Local News
Colorado district will eliminate Bible-based content in new reading curriculum, officials say
The Montezuma-Cortez superintendent sent an open letter Saturday saying the district won’t use its new reading curriculum as a “vehicle for religious instruction.”
Around Chalkbeat
NYC is acting faster on special education legal orders but still misses most deadlines
Families are getting services and payments faster after winning special education cases, but NYC still fails to meet legal timelines in most cases.
Newark piloted the state’s cellphone ban with positive results. Here are lingering concerns.
Newark piloted the cellphone ban last school year. The experience was positive in several respects, but teachers and parents still have concerns.
What We’re Reading
‘The fight came to us’: Inside Jeffco Public Schools’ legal battle to keep $50 million in federal funding, Denver Post (Paywall)
Cherry Creek Innovation Campus expands this school year to include more students and career pathways, Denver 7