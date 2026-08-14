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Montezuma Cortez’s superintendent pledged to remove biblical material from school lessons after the district adopted a controversial Texas curriculum. Now, Senior Reporter Ann Schimke reports that the school board has rejected the curriculum, and the district has stopped its use in classrooms.
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Local News
Colorado school district rejects controversial reading curriculum because of errors, Texas focus
The Montezuma-Cortez school board rejected a controversial reading curriculum Tuesday because of concerns that it contains numerous errors and over-emphasizes Texas topics.
Denver voters will consider $44 million tax increase to raise school employee pay, fund student services
Denver voters will be asked to approve a $44 million tax increase to boost school district employee pay, expand career and technical education, and fund student services.
Around Chalkbeat
New York reading scores plunge on state tests while math proficiency edges up
Preliminary New York state test results show reading proficiency fell 5 points while math improved. The dramatic declines in reading raised eyebrows among experts.
Detroit voters OK crucial tax levy that supports the city school district
DPSCD asked voters to approve a millage for the 10-year-old district to cover operating costs. Voters overwhelmingly said yes.
What We’re Reading
Students return as new school year begins in Windsor, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)
No credible threat found at Erie school after “swatting” incident forced lockdown, Boulder Daily Camera (Paywall)