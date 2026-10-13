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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Today’s top story digs into the ongoing debate about what kinds of homeschool enrichment classes the state should pay for. State education officials took a temporary step this summer — rejecting about three-quarters of the homeschool programs that applied for approval. This week, the State Board of Education will discuss permanent rules and consider public feedback.
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Local News
Colorado rejected 38 homeschool enrichment programs. Now officials will weigh stricter permanent rules.
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What We’re Reading
Mountain residents vow to 'fight tooth and nail' to save their schools, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)
Colorado nonprofit that gives scholarships to kids for private school set to expand to all states, Colorado Sun
Soaring instrument prices could stop the music at many schools, New York Times