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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Today’s top story digs into the ongoing debate about what kinds of homeschool enrichment classes the state should pay for. State education officials took a temporary step this summer — rejecting about three-quarters of the homeschool programs that applied for approval. This week, the State Board of Education will discuss permanent rules and consider public feedback.

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Local News

Colorado rejected 38 homeschool enrichment programs. Now officials will weigh stricter permanent rules.

Colorado rejected 38 homeschool enrichment programs. Now officials will weigh stricter permanent rules.

After years of lax oversight that allowed public dollars to pay for ski lessons and martial arts classes, state education officials have proposed stricter rules.

Around Chalkbeat

Hochul opts New York into federal school choice tax credit despite teachers union opposition

Hochul opts New York into federal school choice tax credit despite teachers union opposition

Gov. Kathy Hochul is only the second Democratic governor to voluntarily opt into the federal tax-credit scholarship program. New York teachers unions vehemently opposed the move.
How to talk to students when the president talks about your city getting bombed

How to talk to students when the president talks about your city getting bombed

The White House says the remarks were taken out of context. School officials say that’s little comfort to some students already fearful due to immigration enforcement.
After yearslong transition to digital tests, state officials weigh return to paper exams for NYC

After yearslong transition to digital tests, state officials weigh return to paper exams for NYC

New York state education officials are reviewing a request to let NYC schools use paper tests in grades 3-8, months after the state completed its yearslong shift to digital exams.

What We’re Reading

Mountain residents vow to 'fight tooth and nail' to save their schools, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)

Flock cameras at Aurora schools turned off, scheduled for removal, CBS News

Colorado nonprofit that gives scholarships to kids for private school set to expand to all states, Colorado Sun

Soaring instrument prices could stop the music at many schools, New York Times

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