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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

The new Workforce Pell program is meant to connect low-income students with federal money to pay for short-term job training. But various hurdles have slowed its rollout in Colorado. Reporter Jason Gonzales has the story.

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Local News

Students can get $2,200 for job training. But Colorado only approved 5 programs to take the grants.

Students can get $2,200 for job training. But Colorado only approved 5 programs to take the grants.

The slow rollout of the federal Workforce Pell program mirrors the experience of some other states and limits, for now, where students can use the free aid.

Around Chalkbeat

Supreme Court takes up case that could change how schools select students for magnet programs

Supreme Court takes up case that could change how schools select students for magnet programs

Asian American parents say changes to Montgomery County Public Schools’ magnet admissions policies discriminate against their children. The Supreme Court decision could affect districts nationwide.
For undocumented students, the path from high school to college is shrinking

For undocumented students, the path from high school to college is shrinking

As states and the federal government seek to restrict in-state tuition benefits and career programs, students in college and high school face new financial and legal hurdles.
Memphis schools state takeover paused again

Memphis schools state takeover paused again

A Tennessee chancery court judge halted the oversight board’s control of key Memphis-Shelby County Schools decisions, days after a federal judge lifted his block.

What We’re Reading

Last year, DU determined a professor had sexually harassed a student. She wants to know why he still works there. Denver Post (Paywall)

Colorado’s early educators shape children’s futures, but struggle to pay their bills, Denver Post (Paywall)

Experts say higher education is an industry in turmoil. The collateral damage is widespread, Hechinger Report

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