Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
The new Workforce Pell program is meant to connect low-income students with federal money to pay for short-term job training. But various hurdles have slowed its rollout in Colorado. Reporter Jason Gonzales has the story.
If you'd like to share a news tip or a story idea, please reach out to us at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Students can get $2,200 for job training. But Colorado only approved 5 programs to take the grants.
Around Chalkbeat
Supreme Court takes up case that could change how schools select students for magnet programs
For undocumented students, the path from high school to college is shrinking
Memphis schools state takeover paused again
What We’re Reading
Last year, DU determined a professor had sexually harassed a student. She wants to know why he still works there. Denver Post (Paywall)
Colorado’s early educators shape children’s futures, but struggle to pay their bills, Denver Post (Paywall)