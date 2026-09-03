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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Today’s top story is from our sister publication, Healthbeat. Senior Reporter Alison Young spoke with officials at the University of Northern Colorado, who are preparing in case measles arrives on their campus. Students might not realize how a decision not to get vaccinated could result in their exclusion from campus during a quarantine period, the officials said. Faculty and staff could also miss work if they are exposed and don’t have proof of immunity, they said.
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Local News
One measles case could upend a campus for weeks. Colleges urge faculty to locate proof of immunity now.
Measles is spreading at record levels, and a single case could upend campus life for weeks. Some colleges and universities are strategizing to avoid lengthy employee quarantines.
Around Chalkbeat
As his family self-deports, this teen is leaving behind his friends, his church, and his education dreams
Fearing the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration, 16-year-old Bruno’s family is self-deporting, leaving his education journey in limbo.
NYC’s new school AI ban explained: What’s changing? What’s still murky?
NYC is pausing student-facing AI and calling for screen time limits for the youngest grades. But critical implementation details remain unaddressed days before classes start.
States urge schools to use AI, but leave teachers on their own to stop cheating
Most states have issued AI guidance for public schools. But a Chalkbeat review found few included concrete strategies to prevent or detect student cheating.
What We’re Reading
The state stopped counting who gets free college credit. Jeffco never started, Colorado Trust for Local News
Student enrollment steady in Greeley-Evans schools as others face closures, Greeley Tribune (Paywall)
27J chronic absenteeism nears 1 in 3 as state rate falls, Colorado Trust for Local News
Denver Broncos want to help boost school attendance, CBS Colorado