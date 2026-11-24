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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
A new study compares the earnings of Colorado students who complete a college degree or certificate with those who have only a high school diploma. The college degree holders earn over $20,000 more, but that’s lower than the national average of $26,000 more. Reporter Jason Gonzales takes a closer look at the study and its implications.
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