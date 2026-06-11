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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

One of two school districts that belonged to the public education co-op that started what its backers called Colorado’s “first public Christian school” has withdrawn from the group. Elected officials in the other district are set to discuss whether to do the same. All of this signals an uncertain future for the co-op and its remaining schools and programs, senior reporter Ann Schimke writes.

Plus, officials from three Colorado districts that have banned cellphones told the State Board of Education about their experiences. Their comments included anecdotes about TikTok cat videos, Lego phones, and landlines.

Got a tip? Email us at [email protected].

Local News

No more scrolling at lunch: Officials from 3 Colorado school districts discuss their cellphone bans

No more scrolling at lunch: Officials from 3 Colorado school districts discuss their cellphone bans

All districts across the state must adopt a cellphone policy by July 1. Ahead of that deadline, officials from three districts with bans talked about how it’s going.

Colorado group that started controversial ‘public Christian school’ faces member defections

Colorado group that started controversial ‘public Christian school’ faces member defections

The publicly funded co-op that started Riverstone Academy lost one of its school district members Tuesday and could lose the other one by the end of June.

Around Chalkbeat

Superintendents defend policies about transgender students, parent rights on Capitol Hill

Superintendents defend policies about transgender students, parent rights on Capitol Hill

GOP members of Congress pressed district leaders for Chicago, Virginia’s Loudoun County, and San Francisco about issues ranging from abortion to algebra.

New NAEP scores offer optimism for younger students but warning signs for teens

New NAEP scores offer optimism for younger students but warning signs for teens

National test results reveal that a year ago, 9-year-olds performed nearly as well as their counterparts did before the pandemic. But kids on the cusp of high school were far below past achievement highs.

What We’re Reading

Big challenges and bright spots in annual Kids Count report, Colorado Public Radio

Aurora Public Schools kicks off free summer meals program, CBS Colorado

Application reveals CU’s plan for Independence Plaza, BusinessDen (Paywall)

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