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Today’s big story is a look at the conservative-backed Classic Learning Test, or the CLT, an acronym you might be hearing in the same breath as “SAT” and “ACT.” Stick around, too, for details around the president’s calls for deep cuts to education programs, and a nonprofit’s strategy to reach young people around the risks of owning a gun.

Hi! It’s Lily and Erica with the national desk, writing to you as we hit the tail end of spring break season — one that featured chaos at some American airports . If you were traveling, we hope you made it home safe.

But the CLT’s critics say the exam skews history to a narrow perspective, and have raised concerns about score comparisons with the more mainstream SAT, ACT, and AP exams.

On its website, the testing company touts over 300 institutions that accept CLT scores — many appear to have a Christian affiliation. But it’s also catching on in larger universities. In 2023, Florida became the first state to widely accept the CLT for college admissions . More recently, the University of North Carolina system adopted the CLT as an accepted exam .

They argue the test is appropriate in a school choice environment that includes many classically oriented charter and private schools, as well as homeschool families that rely on a classical curriculum.

Backers of the test claim the two-hour, 120-question test rooted in passages from Western writers counters an education system that overwhelmingly favors progressive ideals.

The movement to make the Classic Learning Test, or the CLT, a standard in college admissions is gaining traction . Indiana’s governor signed a bill in March requiring state colleges and universities weigh CLT scores in the way they would for the ACT or SAT. The state also allows high schools to use the test to earn points under the state accountability system.

More schools are now accepting a third standardized test — the Classic Learning Test, backed by conservatives — for college admission, in addition to the widely accepted SAT and ACT.

The Classic Learning Test can now be used for certain aspects of college admissions and K-12 school accountability in Indiana. (Martine Doucet / Getty Images)

Colorado lawmakers are planning to cut a scholarship program for aspiring teachers as they scramble to close a major budget hole. Federal budget changes have put more pressure on state budgets, and education spending has been in the crosshairs as it makes up a significant portion of many state budgets. In Colorado’s case, lawmakers say cutting the scholarship program would help protect basic education funding . However, the state originally adopted the program to address a long-standing teacher shortage.

New Jersey Republicans want more state and federal oversight over Newark Public Schools. The calls come six years after the state returned control of the district to local leaders and amid an increase in the use of state takeovers, especially in red states. The Republican lawmakers, who are in a minority in the state legislature and don’t represent Newark, are raising questions about a multimillion-dollar lease deal to open a new elementary school in an overcrowded part of the city .

A decade after Detroit students first sued the state over a “right to read,” the city school district’s settlement money has almost run out. Detroit Public Schools Community District will have spent all of the $94.4 million in literacy lawsuit settlement funding by the end of next school year. That gives the district a runway to plan how it will fund ongoing reading intervention services without the settlement money, which helped provide for hundreds of academic interventionists to help students .

Spotlight on …

the federal education budget

President Donald Trump’s proposed budget again calls for deep cuts to many education programs. The budget released last week would zero out spending on educator professional development, homeless student services, English learner supports, and more.

It also re-ups a proposal to consolidate many of these federal programs into a single block grant to states worth about $2 billion. That’s less than half as much as the federal government currently spends on the targeted programs.

All told, the cuts add up to $8.5 billion or a 3% cut in federal education spending, according to K-12 Dive.

But a very similar proposal didn’t fly with Congress last year. On a bipartisan basis, lawmakers rejected the idea of block-granting education spending, and they kept funding level for most programs.

There’s little reason to think this year will be different.

“We’re dealing with the same Congress, the same majorities in the House and Senate we were dealing with for the FY2026 negotiations process,” Kelly Christiansen, legislative director for the Bruman Group, an education law firm, told Education Week.

The proposed budget calls for maintaining Title I funding for schools serving high numbers of students in poverty at current levels, and a slight increase in special education funding.