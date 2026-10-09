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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana here with a roundup of our top stories! A few weeks ago, I got to visit a Crothersville class using the zombie apocalypse to study things like engineering and civics — check out my story.

I’d love to hear what you think, and I’d love to visit more classrooms around the state! Send me an email at [email protected].

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Local News

Zombies help an Indiana teacher bring civic lessons back to life

Zombies help an Indiana teacher bring civic lessons back to life

Indiana teacher Jared Kempton saw students stop caring about learning. He found a way to reinforce core classes about topics like science and civics that also empowers students.

Around Chalkbeat

How is Chalkbeat Chicago informing CPS students about its school board? Zines for teens.

How is Chalkbeat Chicago informing CPS students about its school board? Zines for teens.

Through Chalkbeat Chicago’s zine, Chicago Public Schools students have a new way to learn about the school board elections. The free resource can be printed out anywhere.
Reopening of Chicago Public Schools watchdog inquiry roils candidate’s bid for school board president

Reopening of Chicago Public Schools watchdog inquiry roils candidate’s bid for school board president

The Chicago Public Schools inspector general reopened an investigation into allegations that Hilario Dominguez made inappropriate remarks to a teen in a program where he worked.
How to vet NYC public schools like an education reporter: What parents should consider

How to vet NYC public schools like an education reporter: What parents should consider

Learn how to evaluate NYC public schools using survey data, budget reports, and school visits. A comprehensive guide from education journalists at Chalkbeat and The City Reporter.
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The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom

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What We’re Reading

A new IU Indianapolis course helps students engage with big ideas, Mirror Indy

After Years of Small Fixes, Big Ideas for Childcare Are Emerging, The 74

Merging school districts was supposed to save taxpayers money. It didn’t, a 20-year study in Arkansas found, The Hechinger Report

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