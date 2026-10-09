Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana here with a roundup of our top stories! A few weeks ago, I got to visit a Crothersville class using the zombie apocalypse to study things like engineering and civics — check out my story.
I’d love to hear what you think, and I’d love to visit more classrooms around the state! Send me an email at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Zombies help an Indiana teacher bring civic lessons back to life
Around Chalkbeat
How is Chalkbeat Chicago informing CPS students about its school board? Zines for teens.
Reopening of Chicago Public Schools watchdog inquiry roils candidate’s bid for school board president
How to vet NYC public schools like an education reporter: What parents should consider
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS
The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom
Every student brings to the classroom different background knowledge and learning needs. Modern research suggests that multimodal instruction — combining modalities and learning experiences to support access and understanding — can reduce learning barriers, especially for students with disabilities and language-learning needs.
Join us for a conversation focused on what the research shows about how students engage with, interpret, and communicate understanding across different formats and walk away with a practical framework for building multimodal instruction into everyday teaching.