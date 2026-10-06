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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.

For more than a year, New York City’s childcare voucher waitlist has been growing, with no seeming end in sight. The backlog for the popular program hit 30,000 kids last month. But there’s some relief now coming, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Monday. The city in the coming days will issue vouchers to 10,000 families on the waitlist, thanks to $475 million in state matching funds that Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state legislature committed earlier this year. Today’s top story has more on who may stand to benefit, and what comes next for the voucher program.

Also today, Chalkbeat reporter Alex Zimmerman was on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer show to talk about where things stand with school desegregation in New York City in the wake of Nikole Hannah-Jones’s essay. You can listen to the segment here.

Need to reach the bureau? Email us at [email protected].

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Local News

Mamdani administration to enroll 10,000 NYC children from childcare voucher waitlist

Mamdani administration to enroll 10,000 NYC children from childcare voucher waitlist

The city will prioritize families with incomes below 300% of the federal poverty line, families experiencing homelessness, and families with children with disabilities.

Around Chalkbeat

Calls to increase evidence-based funding dominate Illinois education board hearing

Calls to increase evidence-based funding dominate Illinois education board hearing

The Illinois State Board of Education held a hearing to collect public feedback on what to fund in next year’s education budget. Many speakers called for increases to EBF.
Super PACs ramp up spending in Chicago’s school board elections

Super PACs ramp up spending in Chicago’s school board elections

Four super PACs have spent millions of dollars so far — enough to lift state spending restrictions in more than half of the races.
Memphis schools takeover could begin once state takeover board is ready, judge says

Memphis schools takeover could begin once state takeover board is ready, judge says

A federal judge moved Monday to clear the way for the state-appointed oversight board to take control of Memphis-Shelby County Schools, possibly within days.
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What We’re Reading

N.Y.C. Leaders Want Integrated Schools. Advocates Want a Plan., New York Times

NYC teacher praised Oct. 7 mastermind in Park Slope Food Coop group chat, lawsuit says: ‘Long live Yahya Al-Sinwar’, New York Post

Kathy Hochul’s School Choice Opportunity, City Journal (Opinion)

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