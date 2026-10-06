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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
For more than a year, New York City’s childcare voucher waitlist has been growing, with no seeming end in sight. The backlog for the popular program hit 30,000 kids last month. But there’s some relief now coming, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Monday. The city in the coming days will issue vouchers to 10,000 families on the waitlist, thanks to $475 million in state matching funds that Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state legislature committed earlier this year. Today’s top story has more on who may stand to benefit, and what comes next for the voucher program.
Also today, Chalkbeat reporter Alex Zimmerman was on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer show to talk about where things stand with school desegregation in New York City in the wake of Nikole Hannah-Jones’s essay. You can listen to the segment here.
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Local News
Mamdani administration to enroll 10,000 NYC children from childcare voucher waitlist
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What We’re Reading
N.Y.C. Leaders Want Integrated Schools. Advocates Want a Plan., New York Times
NYC teacher praised Oct. 7 mastermind in Park Slope Food Coop group chat, lawsuit says: ‘Long live Yahya Al-Sinwar’, New York Post
Kathy Hochul’s School Choice Opportunity, City Journal (Opinion)