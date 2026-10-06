For more than a year, New York City’s childcare voucher waitlist has been growing, with no seeming end in sight. The backlog for the popular program hit 30,000 kids last month. But there’s some relief now coming, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Monday. The city in the coming days will issue vouchers to 10,000 families on the waitlist, thanks to $475 million in state matching funds that Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state legislature committed earlier this year. Today’s top story has more on who may stand to benefit, and what comes next for the voucher program.