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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York. Our top story today comes from our colleagues in Chicago, where the school board is weighing a resolution urging Gov. JB Pritzker not to opt into a federal program to direct public funds to cover private school costs. The program from President Donald Trump’s administration offers a $1,700 tax credit for people who donate funds to private schools, which can defray private school costs for families making up to 300% of the local median income. More than half of U.S. states have opted in, but most states with Democratic governors, including New York, have not.
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Around Chalkbeat
Chicago school board to vote on resolution urging Pritzker to reject public funds for private school
The school board is slated to vote on a resolution that denounces recent efforts by the Trump administration to expand private school access through public funds.
Colorado lawmakers avoid big cuts to education in 2026-27 budget
The budget bill released on Monday includes increases for K-12 funding, while early childhood and higher education funding will mostly remain the same.
Memphis school leaders say Feagins’ tenure caused some issues in state audit
Memphis-Shelby County Schools has significantly improved under current leadership, a new report says, reversing impacts of staffing cuts made by Marie Feagins.
What We’re Reading
NYC public schools' class size reduction will likely be delayed by 2 years, state senator says, CBS New York
NYC students playing tennis in unlikely places as after-school program aims to boost sport citywide, CBS New York
NYC’s insane $38B school budget just buys failure — here’s where Mamdani must cut, New York Post (Opinion)
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