Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York. Our top story today comes from our colleagues in Chicago, where the school board is weighing a resolution urging Gov. JB Pritzker not to opt into a federal program to direct public funds to cover private school costs. The program from President Donald Trump’s administration offers a $1,700 tax credit for people who donate funds to private schools, which can defray private school costs for families making up to 300% of the local median income. More than half of U.S. states have opted in, but most states with Democratic governors, including New York, have not.