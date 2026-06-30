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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
The abstract concepts and formulas inherent to science instruction can make it feel divorced from students’ lived experiences. Brooklyn chemistry and environmental science teacher Rayhan Ahmed takes a project-based approach that invites students to explore real-world problems — from “forever chemicals” to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.
Our top story this morning is an interview with Ahmed, who recently won a $25,000 cash prize that recognizes excellence in teaching.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
This Brooklyn teacher connects chemistry to the real world — and just won $25,000 for it
Meet FLAG Award winner Rayhan Ahmed, a Brooklyn science teacher connecting chemistry to real-world crises like Flint, Michigan, while navigating how AI is affecting student learning.
Around Chalkbeat
Chicago’s school board is supposed to have a noncitizen advisory board. It still doesn’t exist.
Under the state law that created Chicago’s elected school board, the mayor is supposed to name a panel that advises the school board on issues that impact noncitizens.
Housing, groceries, and medical needs: Detroit’s Health Hubs helping to get kids to school
Students who used DPSCD Health Hubs in 2024-25 had better daily attendance than those who didn’t. Here’s how these hubs are helping families and children with support services.
What We’re Reading
The Winners of Our 9th Annual Student Podcast Contest, New York Times