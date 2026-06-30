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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Rayhan Ahmed is a high school chemistry teacher who’s taken students to Flint, Michigan to hear directly from residents affected by the water crisis there. He’s also accompanied students to Washington, D.C. where they presented their research on fracking to a member of Congress. Read more about the award winning Ahmed in this Q&A by New York Bureau Chief Amy Zimmer.

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Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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This Brooklyn teacher connects chemistry to the real world — and just won $25,000 for it

This Brooklyn teacher connects chemistry to the real world — and just won $25,000 for it

Meet FLAG Award winner Rayhan Ahmed, a Brooklyn science teacher connecting chemistry to real-world crises like Flint, Michigan, while navigating how AI is affecting student learning.

Detroit school district loses court appeal against state over paying debt with operating tax revenue

Detroit school district loses court appeal against state over paying debt with operating tax revenue

DPSCD will have to collect its own operating taxes and the law won’t allow the dollars to pay off remaining debts, the Michigan Court of Appeals decided.

Chicago’s school board is supposed to have a noncitizen advisory board. It still doesn’t exist.

Chicago’s school board is supposed to have a noncitizen advisory board. It still doesn’t exist.

Under the state law that created Chicago’s elected school board, the mayor is supposed to name a panel that advises the school board on issues that impact noncitizens.

What We’re Reading

Here’s what it costs to run a daycare in Colorado’s most expensive county, Colorado Sun

Fort Lewis College gets $1.35 million grant to explore a ‘more-than-human world’ through an Indigenous lens, CPR

Aurora summer academy helps students find connection, empowerment through community, CBS News

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