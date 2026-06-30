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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Rayhan Ahmed is a high school chemistry teacher who’s taken students to Flint, Michigan to hear directly from residents affected by the water crisis there. He’s also accompanied students to Washington, D.C. where they presented their research on fracking to a member of Congress. Read more about the award winning Ahmed in this Q&A by New York Bureau Chief Amy Zimmer.
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Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
This Brooklyn teacher connects chemistry to the real world — and just won $25,000 for it
Meet FLAG Award winner Rayhan Ahmed, a Brooklyn science teacher connecting chemistry to real-world crises like Flint, Michigan, while navigating how AI is affecting student learning.
Detroit school district loses court appeal against state over paying debt with operating tax revenue
DPSCD will have to collect its own operating taxes and the law won’t allow the dollars to pay off remaining debts, the Michigan Court of Appeals decided.
Chicago’s school board is supposed to have a noncitizen advisory board. It still doesn’t exist.
Under the state law that created Chicago’s elected school board, the mayor is supposed to name a panel that advises the school board on issues that impact noncitizens.
What We’re Reading
Fort Lewis College gets $1.35 million grant to explore a ‘more-than-human world’ through an Indigenous lens, CPR