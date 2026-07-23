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Hello! This is Reema Amin, reporter for Chalkbeat Chicago.
Around this time of year, our team’s brains are in two modes: 1) When can I go outside? and 2) How is CPS’s budget plan going to affect schools? (OK, I’m speaking for myself on the first one, but it’s a safe assumption.)
As CPS officials thought about how to balance the budget, they again considered an overhaul of the networks, which link schools to the central office, my colleague Mila exclusively reports.
Some people think these network offices, which grew during the pandemic until more recently, could be leaner. Others argue that this middle management structure is important in helping school leaders grow.
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Local News
Chicago Public Schools could take another crack at overhauling its middle management
Conversations about the school district’s middle management structure have persisted, even after CEO Macquline King shelved a proposal to change it.
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