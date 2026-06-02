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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
As Colorado school districts face down a June 30 deadline to adopt new cell phone policies, other states are preparing for a similar push. An Illinois law that will take effect for the 2027-28 school year includes new restrictions on cell phones and other devices during the school day. Read the details — and learn what exceptions are allowed — in this story from Chicago reporter Makiya Seminera.
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Around Chalkbeat
Illinois lawmakers pass cellphone ban in classrooms. Here’s when it goes into effect.
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What We’re Reading
Leaders of Colorado’s largest school districts spend tens of thousands of dollars on travel, Denver Post (Paywall)