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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana here with a roundup of our top stories, and an invite to our panel next week on the upcoming referendums and school board elections! More info and how to reserve your (free!) tickets here.
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Around Chalkbeat
Inside two Title IX investigations in Colorado that reflect a ‘new way of doing business’ under Trump
Documents obtained through public records requests shed light on how the second Trump administration is approaching student civil rights enforcement.
Housing, groceries, and medical needs: Detroit’s Health Hubs helping to get kids to school
Students who used DPSCD Health Hubs in 2024-25 had better daily attendance than those who didn’t. Here’s how these hubs are helping families and children with support services.
Mamdani promised to cut wasteful education contracts. Critics say he picked the wrong one.
Educators and City Council members are urging NYC to preserve the New Visions data portal, saying it helps schools track attendance, progress to graduation, and support homeless students.
What We’re Reading
Future Presidents of America Camp headlines busy week at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, WISH-TV
Key to helping boys in school: Make them feel safe to be themselves, Hechinger Report