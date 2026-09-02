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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
We’ve got stories this morning related to career and technical education, including news that Denver’s Emily Griffith Technical College is making a move and a look at the research on whether CTE lives up to the hype.
We also feature an opinion piece from a college journalist about the automatic admissions deals that more school districts are inking with colleges these days.
Do you have thoughts about CTE or automatic college admissions? Tell us about them at [email protected].
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Local News
Emily Griffith Technical College to buy $11 million building for move out of DPS headquarters
The impending purchase and renovations will allow the 110-year-old technical college to move much of its programming out of Denver Public Schools’ downtown headquarters.
Around Chalkbeat
The promise and limits of career and technical education
Research links established CTE programs to better graduation and job outcomes. But new evidence suggests schools may struggle to reproduce those benefits.
NYC to ban student AI tools in 2-K through 8th grade and limit classroom screen time
NYC is expected to release its AI guidance for public schools on Wednesday, banning student-facing AI tools from preschool through middle school and limiting screen time.
How Whitney Houston’s funeral director got a $700,000 deal with Newark schools to teach food service
Critics ask why Newark Public Schools awarded a contract for hotel and food-service training to a funeral home director who’s handled services for celebrities like Whitney Houston.
What We’re Reading
Colorado voters will be asked in November to impose graduated income tax system that could increase K-12 funding, Colorado Sun
Bennett High School wildland firefighting program is closing the gap on the Eastern Plains, Denver 7
Opinion: Colorado’s governor is betting on math. Teachers are ready to meet him there. Colorado Sun (Opinion)
Lesh: DPS’s deal with CSU confuses access for readiness, The Rocky Mountain Collegian (Opinion)