Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

We’ve got stories this morning related to career and technical education, including news that Denver’s Emily Griffith Technical College is making a move and a look at the research on whether CTE lives up to the hype.

We also feature an opinion piece from a college journalist about the automatic admissions deals that more school districts are inking with colleges these days.