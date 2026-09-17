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Good morning! This is Reema Amin with Chalkbeat Chicago.

Some say it’s PSL season. Others say it’s football season (go Bears). I say it’s campaign season, a sacred time known for text messages from unknown numbers about polls and candidates, political ads on your screens, stray mailers on the sidewalk, and of course, candidate forums.

During a WTTW forum earlier this week, candidates for school board president answered substantive questions about some of the district’s biggest problems. Sorry, no debate vibes to report, save a brief moment of ~tension~ and ~interruption~ between Hilario Dominguez and Sendhil Revuluri over a past campaign finance complaint.

Our bureau chief and I attended the forum, where I met 17-year-old Vaughn Webster, who was in the audience and said he won’t be old enough to vote by Nov. 3. But if he could, he’d choose candidates who are “worried about what the youth thinks and what the youth wants and needs because our voice matters, and we are the future of Chicago.”

Vaughn got to ask one of the dozen or so questions Tuesday night. See how the candidates answered in our story.

On a different note, are you curious about how AI is moving into schools or the backlash to screen time? Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about this tension and the technology choices schools are making right now. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!

As always, send us tips and feedback here. See you in your inbox tomorrow.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

4 takeaways from the WTTW Chicago school board president forum

4 takeaways from the WTTW Chicago school board president forum

The four candidates participated in their second forum ahead of the Nov. 3 school board election.
After delay, Chicago mayor’s office opens applications for the school board’s noncitizen advisory panel

After delay, Chicago mayor’s office opens applications for the school board’s noncitizen advisory panel

The panel is required by state law, but the mayor’s office said it delayed applications over concerns related to increased federal immigration enforcement.
Chicago school board looks at possible preschool expansion, despite opposition from district leadership

Chicago school board looks at possible preschool expansion, despite opposition from district leadership

Board member Anusha Thotakura introduced a resolution Thursday calling on the district to study how its current early childhood offerings are working and make recommendations. Superintendent Macquline King voiced strong opposition.

Around Chalkbeat

IPS left Enroll Indy. Then, the enrollment system cut fees, but the district didn’t reverse course.

IPS left Enroll Indy. Then, the enrollment system cut fees, but the district didn’t reverse course.

Indianapolis Public Schools left Enroll Indy, in part, saying it will save money. Then, the enrollment system’s board voted to cut costs to the district and charter authorizers.
Trump administration proposes stripping private colleges of tax-exempt status over DEI policies

Trump administration proposes stripping private colleges of tax-exempt status over DEI policies

The Trump Administration proposed a rule this month that would end the tax-exempt status of private universities with diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.
Teachers unions press New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to reject federal school choice program

Teachers unions press New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to reject federal school choice program

Teachers unions and civil rights groups are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to reverse her plan to join a federal tax-credit scholarship program that can fund private school tuition.

What We’re Reading

More people than ever are trying to get into college classes in Illinois prisons. It hasn't gotten easier, Chicago Sun-Times

School bus aide granted release after 12-year-old student fired gun near Bridgeport school, Chicago Tribune (Opinion)

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