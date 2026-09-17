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Good morning! This is Reema Amin with Chalkbeat Chicago.
Some say it’s PSL season. Others say it’s football season (go Bears). I say it’s campaign season, a sacred time known for text messages from unknown numbers about polls and candidates, political ads on your screens, stray mailers on the sidewalk, and of course, candidate forums.
During a WTTW forum earlier this week, candidates for school board president answered substantive questions about some of the district’s biggest problems. Sorry, no debate vibes to report, save a brief moment of ~tension~ and ~interruption~ between Hilario Dominguez and Sendhil Revuluri over a past campaign finance complaint.
Our bureau chief and I attended the forum, where I met 17-year-old Vaughn Webster, who was in the audience and said he won’t be old enough to vote by Nov. 3. But if he could, he’d choose candidates who are “worried about what the youth thinks and what the youth wants and needs because our voice matters, and we are the future of Chicago.”
Vaughn got to ask one of the dozen or so questions Tuesday night. See how the candidates answered in our story.
On a different note, are you curious about how AI is moving into schools or the backlash to screen time? Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about this tension and the technology choices schools are making right now. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!
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Local News
4 takeaways from the WTTW Chicago school board president forum
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Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
More people than ever are trying to get into college classes in Illinois prisons. It hasn't gotten easier, Chicago Sun-Times
School bus aide granted release after 12-year-old student fired gun near Bridgeport school, Chicago Tribune (Opinion)