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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana and before our stories, a brief update from the IPEC meeting last night:

Under state law, the board is required to submit a progress report of its facilities and transportation plans to lawmakers by Nov. 30.

But the corporation has been waiting on the results of a property tax referendum to make those plans, said executive vice president Andrew Strope, and their attention is now turning to that work. 

The progress report that IPEC is submitting to lawmakers includes policy questions, as well as an update that IPEC has formed three standing committees to oversee finance and policy, capital planning and transportation, and system performance. The latter includes a unified enrollment system and an accountability system.

I’d love to hear what you’re thinking about. Reach me at [email protected].

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