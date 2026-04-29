Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
All eyes are on NYC’s ambitious effort to bring free childcare to about 2,000 2-year-olds this fall. The city will rely on home-based providers, but might hit a bureaucratic snag: These providers must part of a larger network, and getting them to join a network might not be so easy. How Mayor Zohran Mamdani navigates this challenge could shape how effectively the city stands up its 2-K program.
We want to hear from childcare providers: Are you planning to sign up for the city’s free 2-K program? Email us: [email protected].
Local News
Mamdani needs home-based childcare providers for 2-K. Can he get them to sign up?
In order to contract with New York City’s Education Department, home-based childcare providers must join a “Family Child Care Network.” Only about 20% have.
Around Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat Ideas Roundup: Did education reform work? Plus research, reading, and politics
Did school reform help students? This Chalkbeat Ideas roundup also explores shaky education research, Democrats’ standing on schools, free books, and college closures.
An Illinois governor-backed bill to restrict school cell phone use gains momentum
The proposed legislation would ban cell phones in elementary and middle schools throughout the school day. At the high school level, school districts will have discretion to allow cell phones during non-instructional time.
Can the GOP Memphis schools takeover be stopped? Local leaders weigh the district’s options.
Some argue state control of Memphis-Shelby County Schools is inevitable. Others say a district lawsuit could thwart the Republican-backed bill Gov. Bill Lee is expected to sign.
What We’re Reading
A Mediocre Public-School Education for Just $40,000 a Pupil, The Atlantic(Paywall)
How the Public Can Help Mamdani Guide New York City Schools, Vital City (Opinion)
How a Brooklyn nonprofit uses robotics, mentorship and mediation to support gun violence prevention in NYC, Epicenter NYC
HS223 Juniors Prove They Mean Business at the First-Ever Professional Olympics, The Eagle Express (The Laboratory School of Finance and Technology newspaper)
Getting to the Point of National Honor Society, The Survey (Brooklyn Tech newspaper)
Thumbnail image by Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.