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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

In the headlines today, Matt Barnum writes about one of the most fraught and debated issues in education today: holding struggling students back.

New studies in Indiana and Ohio suggest the threat of retention may motivate schools and students to improve. The research could mean there’s value in informing families when students are not on track and setting a clear benchmark for moving students onto the next grade.

This phenomenon does not seem to require holding back a large swath of students.

You can read the full story linked below.

Reach us with questions, tips, and story ideas at [email protected].

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Around Chalkbeat

Why grade retention may improve learning before anyone is held back

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What We’re Reading

School districts across Michigan awarded money to support new teachers, WNEM

Parents of Michigan students with disabilities demand special education reforms, Bridge Michigan

Report: Funding, opportunity gaps hurting educational progress in Michigan, Bridge Michigan

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