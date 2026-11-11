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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

In the headlines today, Matt Barnum writes about one of the most fraught and debated issues in education today: holding struggling students back.

New studies in Indiana and Ohio suggest the threat of retention may motivate schools and students to improve. The research could mean there’s value in informing families when students are not on track and setting a clear benchmark for moving students onto the next grade.

This phenomenon does not seem to require holding back a large swath of students.

You can read the full story linked below.