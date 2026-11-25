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Good morning and happy Thanksgiving week! Carly here with Chalkbeat Newark.
Our top story today is about the school district’s new recruitment strategy: A reality TV docuseries. The three-episode series, called “Newark Wonder,” premiered this month on YouTube and the district’s website. The project marks Newark’s third venture into reality television as the district uses student-centered programming to give prospective families and educators a closer look at its schools. Read more here.
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Local News
New Jersey school segregation lawsuit remains unresolved after appeals court ruling
Newark school district’s new student recruitment strategy is a reality show
Around Chalkbeat
The high school bake sale — and home economics — get a makeover
How Brooklyn librarians are training in the science of reading to back NYC schools’ literacy shift
Philly cut substitute teacher roles to save money. Now the district wants $11 million more for them.
What We’re Reading
More New Jersey parents need help affording childcare, advocates say, New Jersey Monitor
Sherrill wants to change how N.J. teaches reading. The state might even mandate the curriculum. New Jersey Advance Media (Paywall)
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