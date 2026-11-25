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Good morning and happy Thanksgiving week! Carly here with Chalkbeat Newark.

Our top story today is about the school district’s new recruitment strategy: A reality TV docuseries. The three-episode series, called “Newark Wonder,” premiered this month on YouTube and the district’s website. The project marks Newark’s third venture into reality television as the district uses student-centered programming to give prospective families and educators a closer look at its schools. Read more here.

Chalkbeat will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. Enjoy the holiday! We’ll be back in your inbox next week but feel free to reach out to us anytime at [email protected].