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Hello! It’s Lily and Erica on Chalkbeat’s national desk. Today’s big story will dive into school board elections this year, plus we’ll take you on a little, pugilistic trip down memory lane. Stick around for the latest on Memphis’ state takeover, the private group paying for public school construction, and a school integration program that works.

The Big Story

The Chicago Board of Education headquarters pictured in May 2025. Spending from super PACs in Chicago's school board races is on the rise in the last few weeks before Election Day. (Becky Vevea / Chalkbeat)

Sorry to do this, but just for a second: Think back to school board meetings in 2020 and 2021. We recall a lot of yelling, fighting, accusations of open meeting violations, kooky internet video compilations, and general unpleasantness.

Still need help remembering that time? The U.S. Department of Justice is here to assist: It issued a scathing report this week revisiting the Biden administration’s memo about threats to school board members in October 2021. The report argues that Biden officials weaponized the federal government against parents trying to advocate for their children. Internal emails from that period show some Biden officials thought the threats might be best handled by local law enforcement.

The new Justice Department report says former Attorney General Merrick Garland and others “attempted to interfere with parental rights and speech.” But school board members encountered real threats during that time, said Jonathan Collins, an education professor at Columbia University: “Fist fights were breaking out. You had meetings where people had to be literally detained by local law enforcement.”

School board meetings seem to have calmed down, mostly. But school board politics can still be pretty intense — and expensive. About 18,000 school board seats are up for grabs in November, according to BallotReady. School board members remain some of the most powerful decisionmakers in education. And in the communities we cover, these races illustrate a lot about some of the biggest issues in American education.

In Detroit, 31 people are competing for five open seats on Nov. 3. (Thirty-four will appear on the ballot, but three have said that actually, they’re not running.) A decade after the Detroit district had a rebirth following a financial crisis, it has reached a critical juncture. Five candidates in Detroit’s race have banded together to try to oust the current superintendent and oppose school closures.

In Indianapolis, 15 candidates are vying for five seats — and like Detroit, the winners will contend with decisions over budget cuts. They’ll have less power than their predecessors, due to a new nine-member board appointed by the mayor that’s taken over key responsibilities from the elected board, including managing school buildings and transportation.