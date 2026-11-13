Today’s top story focuses on Kai, a first-grader with autism whose Brooklyn elementary school struggled to handle his behavior — a struggle that eventually led to police showing up to school to address the situation. Reporter Abigail Kramer explores the years of efforts and initiatives to reduce schools’ reliance on 911 calls to handle challenging student behavior, and why the progress has stalled. It’s a bracing and important read that comes on the heels of another recent story on some promising early results from a pilot program to better support students with emotional disabilities — often the most likely to face punitive consequences and end up in segregated schools — in their neighborhood schools. Stay tuned for the final installment of the series.