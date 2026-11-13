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Good morning, this is Mike with Chalkbeat New York.

Today’s top story focuses on Kai, a first-grader with autism whose Brooklyn elementary school struggled to handle his behavior — a struggle that eventually led to police showing up to school to address the situation. Reporter Abigail Kramer explores the years of efforts and initiatives to reduce schools’ reliance on 911 calls to handle challenging student behavior, and why the progress has stalled. It’s a bracing and important read that comes on the heels of another recent story on some promising early results from a pilot program to better support students with emotional disabilities — often the most likely to face punitive consequences and end up in segregated schools — in their neighborhood schools. Stay tuned for the final installment of the series.

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Local News

Cops for a first grader?: Why NYC schools are still calling 911 on 6-year-olds

Cops for a first grader?: Why NYC schools are still calling 911 on 6-year-olds

Despite new city regulations, NYC schools call the police on hundreds of young children in emotional distress each year, disproportionately affecting students with disabilities.

Around Chalkbeat

Did education help power the blue wave? Here’s what the polls say

Did education help power the blue wave? Here’s what the polls say

Education wasn’t a top issue in the 2026 midterms, but polls suggest Democrats’ advantage on schools may have helped them in some state races.
After Google warns schools about disabling AI feature, Chicago protesters say ‘we don’t want your Gemini’

After Google warns schools about disabling AI feature, Chicago protesters say ‘we don’t want your Gemini’

After Google said school districts couldn’t use its search engine if they disable its AI mode, protesters in Chicago and Massachusetts pushed back against the tech giant.
Philadelphia school district delays school selection deadline as wait for state test scores drags on

Philadelphia school district delays school selection deadline as wait for state test scores drags on

Students applying to competitive magnet schools are still waiting on state test scores to determine whether they are eligible.

What We’re Reading

Tough Truths About Integration and Education, Vital City (Opinion)

Teen arrested in fatal Bronx shooting of Javits Frimpong, 15, went to different school, debunking bullying motive, New York Daily News

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