Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

And whether you like that today’s newsletter is packed with tech or it fills you with existential dread, come to our Oct. 1 event, where we’ll talk about how the two big tech debates have collided: the rush to embrace AI in education and the push to eliminate screentime in the classroom. Chalkbeat New York reporter Alex Zimmerman will join us for the conversation. Sign up here .

Hi! It’s Lily and Erica on the national desk. It’s Artificial Intelligence Week at Chalkbeat! It feels like it is, anyway. We’ll dive into the biggest AI and education stories of the week. Stick around for more on the debate around test-optional admissions, how teachers are supporting vulnerable students, and a tale of heroism from a school principal in Nepal.

Students, families, and educators rely on Chalkbeat. Help keep this work free for everyone.

The Big Story

It feels like everyone wants to talk about AI lately. The national team — Erica, Matt, and Lily — received a grand total of 46 press releases about AI last week. But not everyone wants to talk about the elephant in the room: the cheating enabled by AI.

If you’re a student, it’s really easy to resort to ChatGPT or another AI tool to generate an essay or spit out answers to math questions. Heard of Quillbot? It has a “humanize” feature, to make AI-generated writing sound more like it came from a human.

In response, teachers are opting for paper assignments, changing up their teaching strategies, and scrutinizing students’ Google Doc version histories. But the cheating continues as educators worry students are using AI to “offload” thinking.

About three-quarters of states have created documents or webpages meant to address and guide districts around AI. They use a lot of buzzword phrases like “human-centered education” and streamlining tasks. But what they often lack are concrete strategies to combat cheating or plagiarism, one of the biggest concerns teachers have about AI.

Maybe that’s because it’s not clear what to do about it. AI detection tools have documented problems, leading to false accusations of cheating. In fact, more state policies discourage the use of detection tools than give teachers real strategies for combatting cheating.

At the same time, AI skeptics argue teens aren’t mature enough to stop themselves from going overboard on AI use, given how tempting it is to have a program at your fingertips that has all the answers to your homework questions.

Meanwhile, roughly half of this year’s candidates for Chicago’s school board have signed a pledge to adopt a three-year ban on AI use by both students and teachers.