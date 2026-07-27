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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.

A Western New York school district is pausing plans to deploy a humanoid robot in classrooms designed to support students and teachers, following concerns from some local parents, the teachers union, and the state's Education Department.

The episode, first reported by our friends at New York Focus, represents one of the most striking examples of how school district leaders are racing to embrace AI-powered education technology — and the growing backlash in many local communities.

The controversy also comes as New York City officials are drafting AI and screen time guidance ahead of the new school year. In the meantime, many schools have been experimenting with the technology on their own, though Chancellor Kamar Samuels recently ordered school leaders to pause software purchases until the new guidance is released.

Do you have thoughts about what city officials should include in their AI guidance? Drop us a note at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Around Chalkbeat

As Philadelphia plans to close schools, board members call for more scrutiny of charter enrollment

As Philadelphia plans to close schools, board members call for more scrutiny of charter enrollment

Some Philadelphia charter schools that are supposed to serve a specific neighborhood are filling their seats with students from outside that area.

Colorado officials knew ‘public Christian school’ was religious before it opened. They didn’t stop it.

Colorado officials knew ‘public Christian school’ was religious before it opened. They didn’t stop it.

Officials from the Colorado Department of Education and the Colorado Attorney General’s office knew Riverstone Academy would be religious before it opened. They gave it a public school code and provided state funding.

Here’s how far an Indiana Choice Scholarship voucher gets you at Indianapolis private schools

Here’s how far an Indiana Choice Scholarship voucher gets you at Indianapolis private schools

Indiana’s Choice Scholarship program has grown considerably since 2011 but the vouchers often don’t cover all of private school tuition. Schools have various means to fill the gap.

What We’re Reading

Teachers’ Union Boss Vows ‘All-Out-War’ if Mamdani Doesn’t Back Bonuses, New York Times

Mayor Mamdani’s vision for NYC school integration is broader than admissions reforms, Daily News

It’s Time to End the Test That’s Grotesquely Segregating NYC Schools, New York Magazine (Opinion)

Parents are fed up with special education system flaws which deprive NYC schools of millions in funding for services, amNY

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