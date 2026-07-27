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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
A Western New York school district is pausing plans to deploy a humanoid robot in classrooms designed to support students and teachers, following concerns from some local parents, the teachers union, and the state's Education Department.
The episode, first reported by our friends at New York Focus, represents one of the most striking examples of how school district leaders are racing to embrace AI-powered education technology — and the growing backlash in many local communities.
The controversy also comes as New York City officials are drafting AI and screen time guidance ahead of the new school year. In the meantime, many schools have been experimenting with the technology on their own, though Chancellor Kamar Samuels recently ordered school leaders to pause software purchases until the new guidance is released.
Do you have thoughts about what city officials should include in their AI guidance? Drop us a note at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
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What We’re Reading
It’s Time to End the Test That’s Grotesquely Segregating NYC Schools, New York Magazine (Opinion)