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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado’s higher education and legislative matters reporter.

Boulder County voters approved a new property tax measure this month to help families, childcare providers, and teachers, Senior Reporter Ann Schimke reports. The county joins a growing number of Colorado counties, cities, and towns that have approved similar measures.

Also, National Reporter Lily Altavena cooked up this Thanksgiving week story about the rise in high school culinary arts classes. The story mentions delicious carbs and 400 orders of my favorite holiday dessert.

A heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. Enjoy the holiday! We’ll be back in your inbox on Monday.

And we’re thankful you’re a Chalkbeat reader! This week, show your gratitude for our education reporting by becoming a Chalkbeat member. We’re only 20% of the way to our goal of raising $55,000 by Dec. 31. We’re looking for 100 donors to help unlock additional matching funds. Donate today to help get us there!