Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

And don’t forget, Chalkbeat’s on a hot streak: Ideas Editor Matt Barnum is hosting a must-see event on teacher turnover. He has new data on teacher attrition to share, plus a classroom-level view on how to bolster the profession. When you register for the event , leave any questions you have, and we’ll do our best to answer.

Hi! It’s Lily and Erica on the national desk. You hit the jackpot with today’s newsletter … and the jackpot is: compelling education journalism. Today’s big story is about the latest way students think they can get rich quick. And don’t fold early — keep reading for a flurry of activity from the U.S. Department of Education and a dive into private school tuition in Indiana.

Students, families, and educators rely on Chalkbeat. Help keep this work free for everyone.

The Big Story

With so many avenues to gamble online, teachers say students are more interested than ever in betting. Educators hope financial literacy courses and other strategies can show them the risks behind it. (Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty Images)

Diane Thole’s financial literacy class is a hot commodity among students at School of the Future in New York City — in recent years, there’s been a waitlist.

But the expectations students have for the class and her actual lessons don’t always line up. Students coming in, she explained, are looking to live out their “Wolf of Wall Street”-inspired dreams, while Thole is more focused on topics like financial planning, retirement, and paying off student loan debt.

And there’s one expectation she’s hearing more and more often: Students want to know more about sports betting and online gambling. Some think they can master stats and win millions by the time they’re 18.

They know terms like “parlay” and “over-under.” Moreover, it’s clear that some of them are betting themselves and easily evading age restrictions every state imposes on online gambling.

Data that Chalkbeat obtained this week bears this out: GoGuardian, an education software company, reports that the rate of sites blocked in its gambling, betting and fantasy sports category has increased nearly 30% since the company started tracking it in 2022.

In other words: Kids are gambling, and they’re trying to do it in school. Financial literacy educators said this is something they’re talking about a lot both with students and with each other. They’re developing lessons to show students the unpredictable nature of sports and gambling.

Gambling is surely not a new problem, but the accessibility of the online platforms like DraftKings and prediction market juggernaut Kalshi (where folks are betting on the odds that it will rain today in Denver and if Bad Bunny will be People’s sexiest man this year) is fairly new.

Thole sees the rise of gambling among young people like the rise of cellphones. Teachers are still trying to figure out how to address it, but she thinks they should, and not just in financial literacy courses, but in health class, too.