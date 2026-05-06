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Also, you won’t want to miss Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s virtual event exploring the impact of the state’s overhauled graduation requirements. Chalkbeat journalists have found evidence that an alternative pathway to graduation has given rise to a troubling new trend: Students are getting low-value credentials to check a box, boosting graduation rates. Chalkbeat reporter Rebecca Redelmeier will moderate this must-see panel.

Hello, it’s Lily and Erica from Chalkbeat’s national desk. Today’s big story is about books — and just how many high school students are reading for class. Stick around for new research about school cellphone bans, an audit that slams a big district’s data privacy practices, and more.

The research mostly focused on middle and high school data, though they did have some tidbits about elementary school reading, too. Notably, researcher Ashley Woo pointed out a U-shaped curve they observed for grades K-2 : Nearly 20% reported assigning 0 books, while 50% reported assigning 20 or more (presumably shorter, age-appropriate) books.

Based on 2025 survey data from English teachers, RAND researchers also shared some stark findings about who is reading in school and how often. For instance, teachers in schools that serve higher proportions of students from low-income families were more likely to assign fewer books than their wealthier counterparts .

There’s been a fair amount of speculation that the novel is vanishing from classrooms . But new data from RAND shows that while that’s not exactly the case , teachers on average only assign a few books each year.

You can probably recall some of the modern classics you read in high school English class. “To Kill A Mockingbird.” “Rebecca.” “Lord of the Flies.” But do you remember how many novels you read over a school year?

Novels no longer play the same role in high school English classes that they once did, a new study indicates. (Getty Images)

English learners new to Newark’s school district were being mislabeled as students with disabilities. When district officials noticed a spike in referrals for students with disabilities, they feared students still learning English were being mislabeled as having speech or language disabilities. Now, the district is getting help to fix the problem and better recognize when students need more support learning English .

Colorado lawmakers scrapped a bill that would have imposed guardrails on the state’s use of the new federal education tax credit. Sponsors said the bill would protect students from disability, race, or gender expression discrimination by organizations accepting the scholarship funds. Gov. Jared Polis was one of the first Democratic governors in the country to opt into the tax credit program .

An audit found that New York City’s school system “does not have a clear understanding” of the student data it collects. The audit slammed data privacy policies and practices in the nation’s largest school district, which collects sensitive personal information from nearly 900,000 students. The city’s department of education has fallen victim to a few high-profile cyberattacks in recent years. But officials say they are working to make improvements .

The parent of two Detroit Public Schools Community District students is suing the state over what they claim is inequitable school funding. The suit claims students are subjected to unacceptable conditions including inadequate heating and cooling, mold issues and non-functional bathrooms. At the crux of the suit is Michigan’s funding system, which attorneys claim shortchanges Detroit .

An adult and three kids cross the street on the first day of school on Tues., Sept. 2, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Jessie Gómez / Chalkbeat)

Spotlight on …

cellphone bans

The first large-scale study of the impact of school cellphone bans was released this week, and the results were decidedly meh.

The change in average student test scores was “close to zero,” though high school math scores did increase a little. Student attendance didn’t improve. Neither did students’ perceptions of online bullying or how much attention they paid in class.

The study by researchers at Stanford, Duke, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Michigan looks at a wide range of outcomes at more than 40,000 schools between 2019 and 2026. Researchers compared schools that adopted Yondr pouches — which block students from using their cellphones during the school day — with demographically similar schools that did not use Yondr pouches.

The bans were not totally without impacts. Student cellphone use went way down, as measured through teacher surveys and cellphone pings. Teachers reported greater satisfaction. And students reported improvements in their overall well-being in the second year of a strict ban. Researchers attribute worse student well-being in the first year of a ban to withdrawal pangs.

Nonetheless, the study found less impact on test scores than a smaller study released last year that found modest improvements in one county-level Florida school district. And both studies identified an increase in suspensions in the first year of the ban.

Thomas Dee, a Stanford education economist and one of the study’s co-authors, told The New York Times that schools shouldn’t abandon cellphone bans just because there wasn’t an immediate improvement in test scores or because implementation was bumpy. He said he considers this new study “encouraging.”

Still, the study raises questions about just how much impact we should expect from cellphone bans as educators and policymakers try to reverse a long-term decline in student performance that many attribute, at least in part, to the effects of social media and technology.

At least 37 states and the District of Columbia restrict student cellphone access during the school day, according to a tracker maintained by Education Week, and more states are poised to join the list. Illinois, for example, seems likely to adopt cell phone restrictions after a similar measure failed last year.